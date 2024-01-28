ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

