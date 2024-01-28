Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $79.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 3,917,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

