Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Get Seagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average is $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.