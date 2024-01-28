Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.