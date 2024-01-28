Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 45,044 shares.The stock last traded at $39.81 and had previously closed at $39.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

