SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.68. 1,070,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

