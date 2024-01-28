SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,070,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. SAP has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

