SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,146. SAP has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

