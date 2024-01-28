Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 397,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

RBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 196,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,375. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 102,591 shares of company stock worth $147,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubicon Technologies by 72.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubicon Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

