RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

