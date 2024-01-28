RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,849,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPM opened at $107.41 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

