RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RPC Stock Performance

RES stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. RPC has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

