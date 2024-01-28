Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 237705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

