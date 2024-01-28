Royal Bank of Canada Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $22.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

PTCT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,058 shares of company stock valued at $774,677. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

