Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.17. 2,579,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

