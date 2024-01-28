Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,407,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

