Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

