Robert W. Baird Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

