Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of Robert Half stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 792,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

