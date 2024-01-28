Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,757,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

