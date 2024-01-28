Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($76.24).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

RIO opened at GBX 5,549 ($70.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,587.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,241.04. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,370 ($80.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.61), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($273,119.14). Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

