Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.77

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.88. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Ricoh Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

