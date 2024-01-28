Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 3.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.79. 59,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 759,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.