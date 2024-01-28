Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $45.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RYTM opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

