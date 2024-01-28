Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.