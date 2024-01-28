Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
