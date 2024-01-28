Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Revvity stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 972,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,762. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,353,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,154,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $25,301,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

