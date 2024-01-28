Reviewing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 2.83 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 9.44 $408.32 million $8.15 29.01

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Highlands REIT has a beta of 21.41, suggesting that its stock price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77% Essex Property Trust 31.61% 9.08% 4.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Essex Property Trust 2 9 4 0 2.13

Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $244.56, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

