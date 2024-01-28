Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

