Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

