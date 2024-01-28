Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Unum Group worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

