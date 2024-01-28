Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 868,435 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 868,435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

