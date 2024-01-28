Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 493 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.77. 2,035,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $312.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

