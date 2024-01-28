Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 391 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $756.79 and its 200 day moving average is $687.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.