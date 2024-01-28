Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,777 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $79,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

