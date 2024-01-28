Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. The stock had a trading volume of 119,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,993. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

