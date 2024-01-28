Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 349,689 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,689 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.9 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,361. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.