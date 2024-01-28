Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $60.50 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $60,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.