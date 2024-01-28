Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $47.68 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $47,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,489,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

