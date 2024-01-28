Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.13 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. 1,292,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

