Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.01 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

