Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $133.12 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $438.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The company has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

