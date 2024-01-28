Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $102.66 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $102,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,520,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $400,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.37. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

