Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

NSC traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

