Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $49,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

