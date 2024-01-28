Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $83,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 42,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

