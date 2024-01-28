Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 884 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Kroger worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. 3,368,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

