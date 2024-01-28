Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 152,778 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 480.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. 550,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,943. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

