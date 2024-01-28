Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 476,035 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. 1,292,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

