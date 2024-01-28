ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.60.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.