RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 108,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

